Expectations will be high for Peterborough United against Rochdale, but the manager is wary

Peterborough United need to prove they can cope with high expectation when they host Rochdale in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (September 14, 3pm kick off).

Posh beat Sunderland 3-0 at home in their last League One outing, a third win in a row and one that has helped make them hot favourites to see off Dale tomorrow.

Idris Kanu has been showing some good form.

But Posh boss Darren Ferguson is wary of the threat of a side who have lost just once all season.

“The expectation will be for us to win tomorrow, purely because it’s Rochdale we are playing,” Ferguson said.

“But that’s illogical. Trust me we are playing against a very good side tomorrow. They are technically gifted and they are very well organised.

“We know that when we play with discipline we will be competitive in this league because of the players we have, but those standards have to be maintained or we will get beaten.

“It’s frustraing we didn’t have a game last weekend, but it did give me the opportunity to have a look at some players who havn’t been in the team.

“We’ve had one Trophy game and two reserve games and many players did themselves no harm in those games. Idris Kanu for instance scored three goals in those three games.

“I’ve always liked Idris. I tried to sign him for my previous club, but Peterborough beat me to him. He’s now showing that potential was real. He is far from the finished article, but he is getting there. He’s a player that needs good coaching and plenty of encouragement.

“We have 20 outfield players now until January and the chances are we will need them all at some stage. We now face three games in a week so I might need to freshen the team up at some point.”

Ferguson is expected to field the team that started the 3-0 win over Sunderland against Rochdale.

Left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy should be fit for the trip to Doncaster on September 21. Posh are also at Tranmere on Tuesday (September 17).