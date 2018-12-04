EXETER v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh pick a strong side for Checkatrade Trophy tie

Have your say

Peterborough United have made fewer changes than expected to their starting line-up for their Checkatrade Trophy tie at Exeter City tonight (December 4)

Eight of the players who started Saturday’s FA Cup draw with Bradford City will start at St James Park.

Goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, winger Siriki Dembele and striker Matt Godden are the ones to drop down to the substitutes’ bench. They are replaced by Conor O’Malley, George Cooper and Jason Cummings.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Joe Ward, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Marcus Maddison, George Cooper, Jason Cummings, Ivan Toney. Substitutes, Aaron Chapman, Matt Godden, Mark O’Hara, Siriki Dembele, Jamie Walker, Jason Naismith, Sebastien Bassong.

Exeter: James Hamon, Craig Woodman, Aaron Martin, Lee Martin, Matt Jay, Jimmy Oates, Tristan Abrahams, Dean Moxey, Chiedozie Ogbene, Archie Collins, Will Dean. Substitutes: Felix Norman, Dara O’Shea, Jordan Tillson, Jonathan Forte, Joel Randall, Jack Sparkes, Jordan Dyer,

Referee: Alan Young.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.