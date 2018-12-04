EXETER v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh aim to make Trophy progress in Devon

Have your say

Peterborough United have made the long haul down to Devon to take on Exeter in the first knockout stage of the Checkatrade Trophy tonight (December 4, 7.15pm).

Posh are expected to make several team changes for the game with striker Jason Cummings, centre-back Sebastien Bassong and attacking midfielder George Cooper among those pushing for a start.

Alan Swann will be there for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.