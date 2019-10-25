Ex-Peterborough United striker desperate to play against Posh for Coventry and his manager expects a high-quality contest against the table-toppers

Ex-Peterborough United striker Matt Godden hasn’t given up on playing for Coventry City at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (October 26, 3pm).

Godden has missed the last two City games because of a groin injury, but he’s desperate to turn out against the club that let him go in the summer, according to his manager Mark Robins,

Coventry manager Mark Robins.

Godden scored 18 goals in his sole season at Posh before manager Darren Ferguson deemed him to be surplus to requirements.

“Matt is a doubt, 100 per cent,” Robins said. “But I’ve not ruled him out. I’d be daft to rule anyone out. He’ll be desperate to play, absolutely, but you need players to be honest and sometimes they just don’t know.”

Robins is expecting a high quality game at the home of the new League One leaders tomorrow. If Coventry beat Posh, they will join them on 27 points.

“Peterborough have quality players and because of the nature of the players they have got, their style can be to play on the counter attack,” Robins added.

“We have enjoyed lots of possession in our games and you have to be aware of what your opponents do, but also let them worry about us as well.

“Going to the side top of the league is an exciting prospect and we’re lokking forward to it. We’ve picked up four points from two games so the last two results have been decent.

“They have got themselves to top of the division, but I think that will change a few times for the remainder of the season, but they are at the top now and will be wanting to hammer that home.

“They are a good side and Darren Ferguson’s sides are always entertaining, always score lots of goals and we have to go and try to find a way of imposing our game on them.”