Ex-Peterborough United star has been plotting Netherton United’s FA Vase downfall

Peterborough United fans’ favourite Adam Drury insists his Wroxham team won’t be taking Netherton United lightly when the clubs meet in a glamorous FA Vase tie at the Grange tomorrow (September 14, 3pm).

Drury is assistant manager of a Wroxham side who reached the final of the competition in 2010.

Action from Netherton's Peterborough Senior Cup win at Peterborough Sports North End. Photo: David Lowndes.

He combines a management role with ‘The Yachtsmen’ with a coaching job with youngsters at Norwich City, the club the left-back served with distinction after leaving Posh in 2001.

Drury (41) won’t be at the Grange as he will also works as a matchday ambassador for the Canaries and they are taking on mighty Manchester City in a high-profile Premier League game tomorrow, but he has been part of the pre-match preparations.

“We won’t be taking anything for granted,” Drury said. “We have played teams at a higher level than us in knockout competitions and we are always fired up for them.

“We expect Netherton to be the same and we are aware they have some very good players.

“We want to travel as far as we can in every competition we enter and people at the club still talk about the year we went to the final.

“It’s my second season at Wroxham and I love it. Jordan Southgate is the manager and we both coach a ‘shadow squad’ at Norwich. We look after local talented footballers within Norfolk who want to continue their personal and professional development.

“It can be a route into the professional game and we recently had a goalkeeper taken on at Norwich.

“I have earned my UEFA B licence and I’m studying for the A licence, but I’m not sure if I want to become a full-time professional coach.

“I also work as a matchday ambassador at Norwich and I love that job as much as I enjoy coaching. Leaving Posh for Norwich was a great move for all parties. I’ll always be grateful to Posh for giving me a debut at 17 and for letting me go to a great club like Norwich.”

Wroxham have former Norwich players Grant Holt and Simon Lappin on their books, but the former will only be involved on Saturday if his BT Sport commitments allow.

It’s one of the biggest games in Netherton’s history. Manager Jon Harrison said: “It’s a glamour tie for us and we intend to make the most of it.

“We have absolutely nothing to lose. It’s great for all involved, but after a few weeks of cup games I’m looking forward to getting back to league action, I absolutely hate falling behind!”

Ritchie Baines grabbed a hat-trick as Netherton won 3-1 at Peterborough Sports North End in a Peterborough Senior cup tie last weekend (September 7).

After their FA Cup heroics Peterborough Sports are back in Southern League Premier Division Central action at Alvechurch tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday. September 14

FA VASE

First qualifying round: Bourne Town v Hucknall Town, Clifton All Whites v Holbeach United, Long Eaton v Blackstones, March Town v Walsham Le Willows, Netherton United v Wroxham,Thetford v Peterborough Northern Star.

SOUTHERN League

Premier Central Division: Alvechurch v Peterborough Sports.

Division One Central: Yaxley v Kempston Rovers.

NORTHERN PREMIER League

South East Division: Chasetown v Spalding United, Frickley Athletic v Wisbech Town, Stocksbridge Park Steels v Stamford AFC.

UNITED COUNTIES League

Premier Division: Cogenhoe v Deeping Rangers, Pinchbeck United v Rugby Town.