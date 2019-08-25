Ex-Peterborough United star hails Maddison brilliance as MK Dons boss bemoans poor performance against a ‘good’ side

Ex-Peterborough United star Russell Martin admitted the ‘brilliance’ of Marcus Maddison shot down MK Dons yesterday (August 24).

Martin was at the heart of an MK defence that was mauled all afternoon by a fearsome Posh front three of Maddison, Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa.

Maddison scored the opening goal of a 4-0 rout with a stunning 30 yard strike.

“The first goal is brilliant,” Martin admitted to the MK Citizen. “But we spoke about him (Maddison) before the game, mainly about keeping him off his left foot, but we let him inside to shoot.

“The second goal is soft from a free kick, and after that, it was really difficult. We had to open up and try and get a goal, but on a big pitch they found their groove and it got more difficult. We just weren’t good enough on the day.

“The heat became more of a factor at 2-0 down. They managed it better. It makes it really hard to rally at 3-0 down though, swinging momentum in that heat. We didn’t get going, and we have to be better at that in the long term. Now it’s about how we bounce back, use it as a positive in terms of the season.”

MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale felt his side performed poorly on the way to the heaviest defeat in his tenure at stadium:mk.

Tisdale had said before the game it would be a ‘barometer’ for his side’s chances of success this season.

Tisdale also told the MK Citizen: “We were so far off it so we have to think about how we’re going to be better over the next dozen games in League One.

“Today might be a blessing in disguise, and losing by a closer margin wouldn’t have done that. I’m disappointed, I’m not taking it lightly, I feel miserable, but I’ve been here before and I know we have to be objective.

“When a game goes like that, with so much wrong, everyone will have a comment why. I’ve been in these situations before, and the reason is sometimes somewhere else, something unrelated.

“It’s a lesson for us in all sorts of respects, in terms of League One, where we are and how we have to play to be ourselves. We weren’t today against a good team who played well.”