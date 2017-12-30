EVO STIK LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports have hit rock bottom ahead of big New Year’s Day derby with the high flying Daniels, Tulips win again

Peterborough Sports have hit rock bottom ahead of their big New Year’s Day derby at home to high-flying Stamford AFC.

Sports again turned a winning position into a defeat late on at Bedworth United, going down 3-2 despite leading 2-1 going into the final 20 minutes.

Avelino Vieira gave Sports a perfect start with a goal in the third minute against a team with a formidable record on their own 3G pitch. Bedworth soon equalised, but Mark Jones fired the city side back in front on 28 minutes and that’s how it stayed until the 72nd minute when Bedworth equalised.

The home side scored a winning goal two minutes later to earn second spot in the table. A home draw for Romulus enabled them to leapfrog Sports at the bottom of the table.

Stamford are heading to PSL (12.45pm kick off) in fine fettle. They remain fourth after an 89th minute leveller from Henry Eze rescued their unbeaten home record against promotion rivals Stocksbridge Park Steels who had taken the lead midway through the second half in front of another excellent crowd of 315 at the Zeeco Stadium.

After eight defeats in a row, Spalding have won back-to-back fixtures by 2-0 margins. Newcastle Town were their victims today thanks to a fourth minute strike from Cenk Acar and a late penalty from James Tricks.

The Tulips, have a tough New Year’s Day clash at Cleethorpes, are 13th, 10 points ahead of Sports.

RESULTS

Saturday, December 30

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Bedworth Utd 3, Peterborough Sports 2 (Vieira, M. Jones); Spalding Utd 2 (Acar, Tricks), Newcastle Town 0; Stamford 1 (Eze), Stocksbridge Park Steels 1.