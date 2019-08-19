Eisa eager to kick on after grabbing his first Peterborough United goal

Mo Eisa is ready to kick on after scoring his first Peterborough United goal last Saturday.

The striker produced a tidy finish in the box as he capitalised on some sloppy Ipswich Town defending.

Eisa delivered an expert finish after the ball fell to him in the box

It looked like Eisa's goal would be the winner as it put Posh 2-1 up, but after Christy Pym saved James Norwood's penalty, Ipswich finally levelled.

Luke Chambers headed in from a corner four minutes into added time to salvage a share of the spoils for the away side.

Eisa was clearly disappointed with the outcome of the game when giving his post-match interview, but he quickly set his sights on Tuesday's game at Southend United.

"It's nice to get off the mark, but it would have been nice to do it and get a win as well," said Eisa, who joined Posh for a club record fee from Bristol City during the summer.

"I feel like I can settle down a little bit after getting that off my back because when you come to a new team the first goal always calms you down a little bit.

"Now I want to kick on.

"We can take last Saturday's performance into Tuesday's game now."

Eisa's finish was a clinical one as he added to an equally impressive effort from strike partner Ivan Toney.

And Eisa said: "I knew what I was doing as soon as it fell to me.

"It didn't happen in the first few games but if I get a chance I'll concentrate and try to take it.

"Now I'm feeling more confident going into Tuesday's game and I'll do my best again.

"We should have won the game last Saturday but now we'll take the positives into Tuesday and try to cut the mistakes out of our game. We need to do it quickly."

Posh have still not won this season, with three successive defeats preceding the draw with Ipswich.

But the display against the Tractor Boys was a significant step up, with the home side feeling aggrieved to have let two points slip in the Sky Bet League One clash.

"We need to get results, and we need them quickly," Eisa said.

"We're conceding soft goals and the first goal last Saturday was the same.

"We need to cut out conceding those soft goals, that's what the gaffer's been telling us.

"But our goalkeeper recovered brilliantly and bouncing back is all you can do."