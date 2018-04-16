EFL AWARDS: Peterborough United star misses out on League One player-of-the-year award

Peterborough United top scorer Jack Marriott missed out on the League One player-of-the-year award at the Football League awards night in London last night (April 15).

Marriott was shortlisted alongside eventual winner Bradley Dack of Blackburn and Wigan’s Nick Powell.

Posh youngster Lewis Freestone in action.

Posh full-back Lewis Freestone also missed out on the League One apprentice of the year prize to AFC Wimbledon’s Anthony Hartigan.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted: “I feel for Jack Marriott playing his first season in League One and up top alone most of the season with lot of goals scored. Should have been him on this one. Just my opinion of course!”

Marriott has scored 32 goals this season. He was selected for the League One team of the year.

Attacking Posh midfielder Marcus Maddison was beaten to EFL goal of the year by Luton’s Olly Lee. Maddison’s amazing strike against Shrewsbury had reached the top five.