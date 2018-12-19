Double ton for Peterborough United star, but he will save the celebrations until May

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison should reach an impressive personal milestone on Saturday (December 22), but he’s desperate for something far more important to celebrate in May.

The 25 year-old is expected to make his 200th Posh appearance against Walsall at the ABAX Stadium since Darren Ferguson plucked him from non-league football with Gateshead in August 2013.

Marcus Maddison celebrates a goal for Posh.

Maddison has experienced highs and lows in that time, but he’s confident he can help right the biggest wrong this season.

“It has been disappointing not to have won promotion to the Championship in my time at the club,” Maddison admitted. “But hopefully we can do that this season.

“To be just one away from reaching 200 appearances for the club is a good effort. Hopefully I can reach the milestone on Saturday.

“I came to the football club to play regular first team football and for the majority of the time here I have done that.

“I have been pleased with my contribution in terms of goals and assists and hopefully I will contribute some more in the new year. I like playing week in week out as football plays a massive part in my life. If I am happy on the pitch, I am happy off it.

“There have been some memorable moments. The highlight was probably the win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup last season and the manner of it. It was a great day with lots of fans there to see it.”

Maddison will miss the third round FA Cup tie in his native North East at Middlesbrough on January 5 because of suspension. He picked up cautions for diving and dissent in the second round ties against Bradford City and two yellow cards in the FA Cup this season means a one-game ban in the competition.

Maddison has scored 44 goals for Posh.

Posh boss Steve Evans added: “We all know Marcus is a special talent, but he has really taken on board in recent weeks the need to work hard as well. We will need him at his best against a tough Walsall side who won away at Sunderland in the FA Cup recently.

“They had a bad result last weekend, but that will only make them more determined to do much better against us.

“It’s a big game for us though. There are so many games in quick succession now the table can change quickly.”