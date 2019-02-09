DONCASTER ROVERS v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh make three enforced changes for crunch clash

Darren Ferguson (right) and Grant McCann are in direct opposition at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Peterborough United have made three enforced changes for today’s crunch League One fixture against Doncaster at the Keepmoat Stadium today (February 9).

Left-back Tyler Denton and attacking midfielders George Cooper and Marcus Maddison replace injured pair Daniel Lafferty and Siriki Dembele, and Lee Tomlin who is suspended.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli is free from suspension, but has to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench

Former Posh players Tommy Rowe and Kieran Sadlier are on the bench for Doncaster, but Danny Andrew starts at left-back.

A win for the home side would take them above Posh into sixth.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Ben White, Rhys Bennett, Tyler Denton, Alex Woodyard, Callum Cooke, Joe Ward, George Cooper, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Ryan Tafazolli, Matt Godden, Louis Reed, Matt Stevens, Kyle Dempsey, Josh Knight.

Doncaster: Marko Marosi, Aaron Lewis, Paul Downing, Tom Anderson, Danny Andrew, Ben Whiteman, Herbie Kane, Ali Crawford, James Coppinger, Mallik Wilks, John Marquis. Substitutes: Louis Jones, Andy Butler, Tommy Rowe, Matty Blair, Tyler Smith, Kieran Sadlier, Alfie May.

Referee: Carl Boyeson

