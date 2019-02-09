DONCASTER ROVERS v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh heroes face off at the Keepmoat Stadium

Darren Ferguson (right) and Grant McCann are in direct opposition at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Peterborough United heroes Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann clash head-on in a crunch League One fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium today (February 9, 3pm).

McCann’s Doncaster Rovers side take on Ferguson’s Posh in a vital game in the race for the League One play-offs. A win for the home side would take them above Posh into sixth.

Posh will be without winger Siriki Dembele (injured) and attacking talent Lee Tomlin (suspended) today, but centre-back Ryan Tafazolli is back after serving a three-match band.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.