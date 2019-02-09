DONCASTER ROVERS v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh heroes face off at the Keepmoat Stadium

Have your say

Peterborough United heroes Darren Ferguson and Grant McCann clash head-on in a crunch League One fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium today (February 9, 3pm).

McCann’s Doncaster Rovers side take on Ferguson’s Posh in a vital game in the race for the League One play-offs. A win for the home side would take them above Posh into sixth.

Posh will be without winger Siriki Dembele (injured) and attacking talent Lee Tomlin (suspended) today, but centre-back Ryan Tafazolli is back after serving a three-match band.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.