Doncaster Rovers 2, Peterborough United 0 LIVE: Posh well beaten at Doncaster

Josh Knight of Peterborough United battles for the ball with Kieran Sadlier of Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com./
Josh Knight of Peterborough United battles for the ball with Kieran Sadlier of Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com./
0
Have your say

Posh were beaten 2-0 down at Doncaster after a sloppy, lacklustre performance.

Goals from James Coppinger and Kieran Sadlier gave the home side the win they deserved.

Read all about it on the PT blog