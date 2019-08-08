‘Don’t panic’ says Peterborough United star George Boyd

George Boyd must be one of the most laid-back players in Peterborough United history so no surprise to see him issuing the first ‘don’t panic’ plea of the season.

Boyd was as shocked and as disappointed as everyone else with the performance and result as Posh went down 3-1 at home to Fleetwood on the opening day of the League One season.

George Boyd can't hide his disappointment as Posh slip to defeat againts Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But nothing fazes the 33 year-old, certainly not one defeat in a 46-game season.

“There’s no need to panic,” Boyd said. “We were all so disappointed with how things went last weekend.

“The atmopshere was superb at the start, my own reception was lovely and then it all went flat after 14 minutes as we let two goals in.

“Those goals killed us as it meant they could just sit in and we found it hard to get through them.

“Fleetwood are a fancied team this season, but if that’s the standard of the best sides we have little to worry about.”

Boyd is a different player to the dashing winger with superb finishing skills who graced London Road in his first spell at Posh before going on to play over 100 Premier League matches for Hull and Burnley combined.

He’s a central midfielder now with a particular brief from manager Darren Ferguson.

“The gaffer wants me to get on the ball and get it to the likes of Dembele and Eisa in dangerous positions,” Boyd added. “If that means dropping deep to get in possession than so be it, but we want to play through midfield and between the lines. That’s the plan, but we couldn’t make it happen against Fleetwood.

“It’s a role I’m confident I can play. I am a differenr player now, but I’ve never really played in the centre of midfield before.

“I played wide on the right generally for Burnley and they turned me into a bit of a workhorse!

“I always fancied I could play in the Premier League and to make one appearance would have made me happy so to play over 100 is very satisfying.

“I wouldn’t have dropped down to League One for any other club and I’m sure it will turn out to be a good move for me and the club.

“I fancy it will be a different game away from home on Saturday.

“There should be more space in which to play.”