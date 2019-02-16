Desire, determination and a moment of quality won the day for Peterborough United

Peterborough United manager hailed a huge win for his side at Oxford United today (February 16)....even though he wasn’t happy with the way his team played.

Ivan Toney’s strike 15 minutes from time secured a 1-0 win at lowly Oxford United. It’s just a fourth win in 17 League One matches for Posh, but they are now back to within a point of the play-off places.

Ferguson now hopes the first win of his third spell in charge of Posh leads to a marked improvement in form.

“It’s a good win and one we needed,” Ferguson stated. “It was as difficult as I expected against a team who have played well against the top teams in League One on this ground recently.

“One moment of quality won us the game. Marcus Maddison’s quick thinking and Ivan Toney’s movement created the chance and Ivan stuck it away well.

“But there weren’t enough quality moments from us. The pitch was difficult, but we made some poor decisions in possession and didn’t keep the ball well enough.

“But we ground the result out and that pleases me. We kept a clean sheet which is also pleasing and now we must turn this win into something bigger and better.

“We have a lot to play for this season, but we need momentum on our side quickly. This result has to be one that leads to more wins.

“We can play much better. The lads know that, but they stuck together as a group after what went on at Doncaster last weekend and they got a good reward.

“Today was about desire and determination, about winning headers and tackles and of defensive concentration. There were a few hairy moments for us at the back, but we came through it which is the most important thing.”

Ferguson gave on-loan Leicester centre-back Josh Knight a Posh debut, but he limped off after 21 minutes. Ferguson also surprised many onlookers by naming Lee Tomlin among the substitutes.

“I had some difficult decisions to make,” Ferguson added. “I went with Josh as Oxford play with one up and I felt Josh would be comfortable bringing the ball out of defence. Having said that Ryan Tafazolli was excellent when he came on.

“I stayed with George Cooper ahead of Lee Tomlin because he had played well at Doncaster in the previous game, but I have an array of attacking talent here so someone is always going to be disappointed.

“I wanted Tomlin on in the second-half as I could see Marcus Maddison was giving them problems down the right and I needed someone to get the ball to him regularly.

“Maddison is a brave player. He gets kicked, but he always wants the ball. Some of his decision-making wasn’t great today, but his caution for simulation was a bad decision as he just fell over.”

Midfielder Callum Cooke missed the game today because of illness,

Posh are next in League One action at home to Shrewsbury next Saturday (February 23).