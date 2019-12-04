Dembele set to start for Peterborough United against Ipswich Town

Siriki Dembele has been declared fit and is set to start for Peterborough United in their Leasing.com Trophy clash with Ipswich Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday night (ko 7.30pm).

The attacker missed the weekend FA Cup win over Dover Athletic after suffering tendonitis in his knee.

There were fears that the Ivorian may have to have an injection and be missing for a longer perioid, but manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed the player has been given the all clear, and will start against the Tractor Boys.

"It was difficult because it was a bit topsy-turvy in what we wanted to do," said Ferguson.

"He has been to see the consultant and he doesn't need an injection.

"So first of all it was a case of resting him,which we did, and then speaking to the boy, he really wants to play and feels that he can, so he will be involved against Ipswich."

It's not such positive news on Frazer Blake-Tracy, who hobbled off the pitch in the second half on Sunday after suffering a serious looking ankle injury.

Ferguson says they have been unable to properly assess the problem due to swelling, but he is encouraged that the injury may not be as bad as was first feared.

"It's not good, but we won't be able to assess the injury until the swelling has gone down completely," said the Posh boss.

"He has had an injury like this to his ankle before, so the hope is there is scar tissue which means it will be a lot easier to get him back.

"The boy feels quite good actually, but at a minimum he is going to be out for at least two or three weeks."

Ferguson has already stated he will be rotating his squad for the clash against Ipswich, and although Town manager Paul Lambert has hinted he will be doing the same, he has also stated he is travelling to London Road to win.

"Lads will come in and play," Lambert said. "But we want to win and we want to go through. We'll have a lot of fans going there no doubt, so we'll do our best to try and get through.

"It will be a strong side. I'll go strong and we'll try and get through the tie. As I keep saying, whoever I play I trust to perform."

The last-32 tie will go straight to penalties if the two sides are level after 90 minutes.