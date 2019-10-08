Dembele at the double as Peterborough United enjoy another handsome success at stadium:mk and some on show are pushing for a first-team call-up according to their manager

Peterborough United celebrated a second 4-0 away in at stadium:mk this season today (October 8).

The reserve team matched the first-team score from August thanks to an equally dominant display. It was the same Posh team that beat Arsenal under 21s in the EFL Trophy last week apart from Aaron Chapman replacing Christy Pym in goal.

Siriki Dembele scored twice, while Harrison Burrows and Idris Kanu were also on target in a league game.

Aaron Mclean’s side made a strong start to the and were close to breaking the deadlock inside the opening 10 minutes after a strong run from captain Dembele saw him ghost past two defenders, but his eventual effort cleared the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area.

Serhat Tasdemir was next to try his luck after collecting possession 25 yards from goal, but his shot was deflected wide of the target. Posh broke the deadlock on 28 minutes and it was a fine goal in its creation with Dembele, Kanu and Tasdemir all involved before the latter chipped the ball into the path of the onrushing Burrows, who saw his left-footed effort find the back of the net via the inside of the post.

On 37 minutes, Posh doubled the lead from the penalty spot as Kanu was felled in the box following a mazy dribble. Dembele converted from the spot despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Stuart Moore.

Early in the second-half Alex Woodyard saw a shot blocked after good work from Dan Butler before Posh extended their lead as Demeble skipped into the box and coolly finished from 10 yards.

Dembele fired wide following a similar run moments later before Burrows and Tasdemir saw efforts saved by Moore. Posh made it 4-0 on 63 minutes as a wonderful run and cross from Butler down the left was finished expertly from close-range by Kanu.

Posh created further chances with Kanu, Burrows and Tasdemir all kept out by the overworked Moore while substitute Ricky-Jade Jones was denied by a double stop from the ‘keeper as the game moved towards its conclusion.

Posh ‘keeper Aaron Chapman was only called upon to make one save in the 90 minutes, keeping out a fierce drive from Brennan Dickenson late on.

Mclean said: “I was really pleased with the players. Their attitude was first class, we created plenty of opportunities and they have given themselves a chance of selection for Saturday’s first-team game with Lincoln.”

MK Dons: Moore, Sorinola, Cargill, O’Neil, Sule, Harley, Freeman, Asonganyi, Deall, Dickenson, Brennan. Unused subs: Rose, Leach, Robinson, Black.

Posh: Chapman, Ward, Butler, Bennett, Cartwright (sub Copping 60min), Barker (sub A. Jones 75min), Burrows (sub Mensah 75min), Woodyard, Tasdemir, Dembele (sub R. Jones 65min), Kanu. Unused sub: Allen.