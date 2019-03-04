Delighted Matt Godden has his confidence back at Peterborough United

Matt Godden’s post-match Turkish meal must have tasted that extra bit more delightful on Saturday evening.

It’s been very much a season of two halves for the striker who joined from Stevenage in the summer.

Matt Godden of Peterborough United scores his sides second goal of the game - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 02/03/2019 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Wycombe Wanderers - Sky Bet League One

The first 20 matches brought 13 goals and rave reviews, but after that it was one goal in 19 matches until Saturday where he scored twice in a 4-2 win against Wycombe.

It was perhaps apt that the team which ended Godden’s goal drought were Wanderers, as it was after the reverse fixture in November - a 1-0 defeat - where the 27-year-old felt the wrath of then manager Steve Evans, who laid the blame of Posh’s first away league defeat at his striker for missing a great chance at 0-0.

Asked if that moment had changed things for him this season, Godden said: “A little bit, yeah. I was on a good run of form, but that’s in the past. I don’t want to talk about what happened in the past.

“I look forward to next week now. I’ve got two goals under my belt and I’ll try and get on another run.

“I can’t hide away from the fact that I had a great start and quietened down. But now it’s about getting confidence from this match.

“My confidence took a little hit under the previous manager but that’s for me to pick myself up – and the gaffer here has picked me up. He told me that he believes I’m a good player and I’m delighted to get the two goals. Hopefully I’ll go on another run like the start of the season.”

Godden needed just seven minutes to end his goal drought, firing in from inside the six yard box after a superb, low cross to the back post from Marcus Maddison.

The same pair combined three minutes later, this time with Godden getting on the end of Maddison’s through ball to calmly slot it into the far corner.

A Ryan Tafazolli own goal made it 2-1, before Maddison scored a free-kick. Matt Bloomfield then made it 3-2 at the end of a thrilling first-half, with the nerve-settling fourth goal coming from Maddison after a Godden assist.

The striker nearly pinched a hat-trick late on (from another Maddison cross) but was correctly ruled offside, according to replays.

Reflecting on his overall performance, Godden said: “I’m delighted. It’s frustrating not being in the starting 11 and not being among the goals. I’m delighted to get off and running. It’s just a shame that I couldn’t round it off with a hat-trick.

“A bit of weight has been lifted from my shoulders, you could say. I’m going to enjoy this week coming up and I think everyone else will. All my family know that I’ve been down, but that’s football - there are so many highs and so many lows. It’s just about dealing with them as they come.

“I’ll celebrate with a chilled little Turkish and my missus will drag me round the Baby Show because we’re expecting our first one in late July – another bit of good news on the way!”

Godden’s chance in the starting line-up came about due to Ivan Toney being suspended.

But the top scorer returns for Saturday’s trip to second bottom Bradford City, leaving boss Darren Ferguson with a tricky decision to make.

“It’s part of football. That’s what the manager has to deal with – what me and Ivan have to deal with,” added Godden.

“But we are always complimentary with each other. I go up to him before the games that I’m not starting and just say ‘I fancy you for a couple of goals today’. He said that to me before this game and luckily they came along.”