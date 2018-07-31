Debut for new Peterborough United midfielder in a cup final

New signing Callum Cooke will make his Peterborough United debut in tonight’s Maunsell Cup Final at Kettering Town (July 31, 7.30pm).

Midfielder Cooke moved to Posh from Championship club Middlesbrough yesterday. He is manager Steve Evans’ 15th signing of the summer and there could be another one before Posh start their League One campaign at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday (August 4) with a new striker the most likely arrival.

Posh striker Mathew Stevens celebrates a goal for Kettering.

Posh are sending a strong squad to take part in a Northants FA competition tonight. The Maunsell Cup Final is contested by either Posh or Northampton and the top semi-professional club in Northamptonshire every season.

First-team hopefuls Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Louis Reed, Matt Godden, Mathew Stevens and Joe Ward are all involved in the game at Latimer Park, Burton Latimer this evening.

Striker Stevens enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Kettering last season.

First-team squad members definitely involved tonight are Conor O’Malley, Josh Yorwerth, Tyler Denton, Sam Cartwright, Lewis Freestone, Jermaine Anderson, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Callum Cooke, Louis Reed, Matt Godden, Mathew Stevens, Joe Ward.