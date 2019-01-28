Darren Ferguson's season-by-season Peterborough United win percentage
Darren Ferguson has returned for his third spell as Peterborough United manager - but how has he fared in the past?
Season-by-season, we take a look at Ferguson's win percentage which brought three promotions, beating Championship relegation and lifting the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.
1. 2006/07 - 38.8%
Ferguson first took over from Tommy Taylor in January 2006, overseeing 18 matches, collecting seven wins, six draws and five loses ended the season 10th in League Two.
Getty
2. 2007/08 - 61.1%
Fergusons first full season ended in promotion to League One as runners up with 33 wins, 8 draws and 13 defeats.
Getty
3. 2008/09 - 51%
The son of Sir Alex did the unthinkable by guiding Posh to back-to-back promotion to compete in Englands second-tier. Record: 27 victories, 14 draws and 12 losses.
Getty
4. 2009/10 - 25%
With the club routed at the bottom of the Championship, Ferguson parted company after winning just five of his opening 20 games with five draws and 10 defeats.
Getty
