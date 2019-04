Have your say

Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison has missed out on the Sky Bet League One player-of-the-month prize for March.

Maddison was pipped by in-form Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, a former Posh player, who scored eight goals in the month.

Barnsley full-back Dimitri Cavare and Burton Albion striker Lucas Akin were also nominated.

Maddison scored four goals in March, including two spectacular free kicks, and claimed three assists.