Cummings can’t wait to get going for Peterborough United

New Peterborough United striker Jason Cummings is delighted he became a wanted man again.

The 22 year-old suffered a frustrating season at Nottingham Forest last season following a goal-laden career at Scottish clubs Hibs. He started just seven Championship matches for Forest so he’s happy to drop down a division in an attempt to start enjoying his football again.

Jason Cummings at Nottingham Forest.

Posh made a £1.2 million offer for Cummings in August, 2016 when he was at Hibs. Now they’ve signed him on a season-long loan.

“Peterborough have wanted me for a long time,” Cummings admitted after his 45-minute Posh debut in yesterday’s (July 14) 4-0 friendly win at St Neots. “And when they came in for me again I thought this was the place I wanted to be.

“It’s nice to be wanted by a manager who will play me. I prefer playing in a two up top which is what this manager wants. I want to play games and start enjoying my football again. And I want to win promotion which is everyone’s aim at this club.

“It was tough last season. Mark Warburton signed me for Forest, but when he was sacked the new manager didn’t fancy me at all. I plauyed out wide a bit for Forest which wasn’t ideal. I ended up on loan at Rangers which I loved even though I didn’t play much there. It was a great six months, the fans up there are unbelievable.

“I’m not taking anything for granted dropping down a division though. League One is tough. I’ll be taking it game by game. I am a confidence player and I want to score in every game.

“I’m glad the deal was done quickly. It’s only three weeks to the start of the season so it’s time I will use getting my fitness up and getting to know the lads.

“I was tired after yesterday’s game as I hadn’t played much in pre-season.”

Cummings was the 13th summer signing made by Posh manager Steve Evans. A 14th is expected to be announced during the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal which starts today (July 15).