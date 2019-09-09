Crowd-pleasing Peterborough United star won’t ever change his style of play

Peterborough United wing wizard Siriki Dembele insists he won’t ever change his crowd-pleasing style of play.

The 23 year-old has been frozen out of the League One starting line-up by the switch to a midfield diamond, but he returned as a central striker in last week’s Leasing.com Trophy win at Northampton in style.

Dembele scored a brilliant individual goal in a 2-0 Posh win and his partnership with housemate Idris Kanu tormented the Cobblers defence all evening.

“I’ll play the way I play whether I’m in the side on a Saturday or not,” Dembele said.

“I didn’t feel under pressure to perform when I came back into the side. I just did my thing and I was happy with the way it went for me and Idris.

“We all want to play in the first-team, but it’s a long season and things can change quickly. It’s important to be ready to go when you’re called upon.

“I was ready last week and happy to get my first goal of the season. I was also happy to play up front with Idris.

“He is strong and quick and I was just happy to pick the ball up after he’d won it. We counter-attacked really well together.

“I don’t mind playing as a central striker. There are more chances to score for a start as you’re nearer the goal.”

Ferguson is expected to revert to the starting line-up that beat Sunderland 3-0 in their last League One outing when Rochdale visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a League game on Saturday (September 14).