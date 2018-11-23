COVENTRY CITY V PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Two changes for Posh as they chase second place

Have your say

Peterborough United have made two changes to their starting line-up for the League One fixture at Coventry City tonight (November 23).

Midfielder Mark O’Hara and striker Ivan Toney replace Jamie Walker and Louis Reed who both drop down to the substitutes’ bench.

Posh will move back up to second place with a win win tonight. Their promotion rivals are not back in action until tomorrow so manager Steve Evans is hoping to pile the pressure on by collecting an eighth win in 10 League One away games.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Joe Ward, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Matt Godden. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Jason Cummings, Siriki Dembele, Sebastien Bassong, Jamie Walker, George Cooper, Louis Reed.

Coventry: Lee Burge, Jack Grimmer, Junior Brown, Dom Hyam, Jordan Willis, Michael Doyle, Tom Bayliss, Luke Thomas, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordy Hiwula, Conor Chaplin. Substitutes: Corey Addai, Brandon Mason, Tom Davies, Liam Kelly, Jodi Jones, Abu Ogogo, Amadou Bakayoko.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

