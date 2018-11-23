COVENTRY CITY V PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Second place is the aim for Posh

Have your say

Peterborough United can move back up to second place in League One with a win at Coventry City tonight (November 23, 7.45pm).

The Posh promotion rivals are not back in action until tomorrow so manager Steve Evans is hoping to pile the pressure on by collecting an eighth win in 10 League One away games.

Posh could recall striker Ivan Toney to the starting line-up after his goal-scoring performance as a substitute against Bradford City last weekend.

Alan Swann will be at the Ricoh Arena for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.