Coventry City are determined to do Peterborough United a favour

Coventry City manager Mark Robins is determined to see his side finish their encouraging League One season with a win - and thus help Peterborough United’s bid for the play-offs.

Last weekend’s results ended Coventry’s own chances of finishing in the top six, but they are delighted to still have a say in who finishes in the last play-off spot. Coventry travel to Doncaster tomorrow (May 4) and if they avoid defeat a Posh win at home to Burton will seal sixth spot for Darren Ferguson’s side.

Coventry have been excellent away from home recently and they have the added incentive of over 2,000 fans making the trip to the Keepmoat Stadium.

Robins told the Coventry Telegraph: “We want to round things off nicely. Numerically we will be looking at 34 points from our away games, and 68 points overall would be a decent return.

“We at playing against a side that’s been in the top six most of the season and looking over their shoulder a little bit now because of Peterborough’s unbelievable result against Portsmouth.

“It just shows you the league is really, really tight and the games that Sunderland and Portsmouth have had to play in a short space of time has caught up with them a little bit.

“But it’s a really good game. It could be a pressure game for them and we want to try to exert as much pressure as we can. We have been good away from home and we want to finish that off on a good note.

“Four more points would have done wonders for us going into this game and that’s where there’s a tinge of disappointment around the end of the season, that’s for sure, because we were so close to getting into those play-offs.

“And I think in those play-offs we’d have been a real threat, but it just wasn’t to be this season.

“But this is a game to look forward to. There’s a lot on the game and we have said we will have quite a lot of say on what happens.

“This is our last game and we want to go there and finish off with a win.

“Donny will be the same and it just makes for a good game. I’m sure they’ll have one ear to what’s happening elsewhere and will want to focus on their jobs.

“Grant McCann has done a great job there. They have played really good football there most of the season. They’ve have a little bit of a hiccup, as all teams do, but they have come through it and are in sixth and want to maintain that.

“For us it’s just another game but we want to go there with a focus and finish off the season as well as we can.

He added: “There’s nothing tangible riding on the outcome for us other than the pride of putting in a good performance, and that’s what I am looking for. I am looking for that pride in the jersey.”

“We are taking a lot of support as usual and we want to finish the season off properly for them. I will not be happy if we take our foot off the gas.”