COVENTRY CITY 1, PETERBOROUGH UNITED 1: Madcap finish frustrates Posh who still move up to third

Peterborough United threw second spot in League One away after a madcap finish to their match at Coventry tonight (November 23).

Ivan Toney’s 90th-minute strike looked to have given Posh an eighth away win of the season, but 30 seconds later Conor Chaplin equalised for Coventry after some weak defending.

It was a frustrating finale for Posh who move up to third, but with all their promotion rivals due in action tomorrow.

The first-half was a frustrating, stop-start affair as referee Anthony Backhouse decided little physical contact, no matter how slight, would be allowed.

Coventry were more fluent in midfield areas, but failed to penetrate the Posh back four. Their best chances were 20-yards shots under no pressure that Jordy Hiwula and Chaplin wasted.

Posh had joy by robbing home players in their own half. Ward’s fine challenge enabled Marcus Maddison to sneak into the penalty area, but Jack Grimmer arrived in time to nick the ball off the Posh player.

Toney saw one fierce shot strike teammate Matt Godden on the back and loop onto the roof of the net, while Marcus Maddison tested Lee Burge’s handling from two long-range efforts.

Posh did create the better scoring opportunities towards the end of the half. Joe Ward and Toney created a half chance for Godden that Burge smothered and the top scorer was then freed into the area by Alex Woodyard, but his well-struck low shot was turned behind by Burge.

From the corner Burge got lucky, coming for a cross he was never getting, but Toney’s header slammed into his chest and clear.

Coventry upped the pace after the break and should have taken the lead three minutes in, remarkably from a Posh corner. Maddison’s delivery was woefully underhit and the clearance found Luke Thomas who nudged his way past Woodyard, sped past Denton, only to clip his shot well wide of the upwright.

Thomas had another chance just before the hour mark after exchanging passes with Chaplin, but Chapman was out well to save.

Posh sent on Siriki Dembele for Maddison 20 minutes from time and he was involved in the early stages of the best move of the match, one carried on by Mark O’Hara before Tyler Denton whipped in a great cross to Toney who was unmarked eight yards from goal. He sent his free header well wide.

The game became stretched in the final quarter which suited Posh now Dembele’s pace was an option.

But it was another substitute Jason Cummings who created the Posh goal. He robbed Michael Doyle, moved towards goal before reversing a pass to Toney who showed great composure to score.

Posh celebrated wildly on and off the pitch, but they were dragged back down to earth straight away when a hopeful ball into the penalty area was won by Jonson Clarke-Harris, half-cleared by Denton only for Amadou Bakayoko to return to Chaplin unmarked six yards from goal. He didn’t miss which was a shame for Posh who hade defended their penalty area with skill and grit.

There were still chances at either end after the goals. Bayliss shot tamely at Chapman for Coventry before a last-gasp Ward long throw was flicked on by Toney, struck a defender and dribbled agonisingly past a post.

Once more bad things had happened to Posh at the Ricoh Arena.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Joe Ward, Marcus Maddison (sub Siriki Dembele, 71 mins), Ivan Toney, Matt Godden 9sub Jason Cummings, 81 mins).

Unused substitutes: Mark Tyler, Sebastien Bassong, Jamie Walker, George Cooper, Louis Reed.

Coventry: Lee Burge, Jack Grimmer, Junior Brown, Dom Hyam, Jordan Willis, Michael Doyle, Tom Bayliss, Luke Thomas, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordy Hiwula (sub Jodi Jones, 73 mins, sub Amadou Bakayoko, 80 mins), Conor Chaplin.

Unused substitutes: Corey Addai, Brandon Mason, Tom Davies, Liam Kelly, Abu Ogogo.

Goals: Posh - Toney (90 mins).

Coventry - Chaplin (90 + 1 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Tafazolli (foul), Woodyard (foul), Evans (dissent).

Coventry - Chaplin (dissent).

Referee: Anthony Backhouse 6

Attendance: 11,719 (1,100 Posh approx).

