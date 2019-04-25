County cup success for Peterborough United youngsters

Peterborough United got their hands on some silverware last night (April 24).

The Under 18s were up against city rivals Peterborough Sports in the David Joyce Under 18 Northants Cup final at the ABAX Stadium and emerged comfortable 3-0 winners.

Flynn Clarke celebrates after making it 3-0 to Posh. Picture: Joe Dent

They went 1-0 up after nine minutes thanks to a penalty by Archie Jones and doubled the advantage early in the second half when Sports failed to deal with a long clearance kick by Posh goalie Josh Allen and Bradley Rolt rounded the keeper to score.

Flynn Clarke added a third goal in stoppage time.

Posh: Allen, Keane, Powell, Harris, Roudette-Gregory, Peters, Clarke, Jones, Rolt, Ruzvidzo, Jade-Jones. Subs: Gyimah-Bio, Horne.

Sports: Veni, Meadows, Lievins, Venni, Barrand, Nkobi, Jones-Molyneux, Atkins, Pratt, Ferguson, Irvine. Subs: Trabelsi, Foster, Seery, Agboola, Hughes.