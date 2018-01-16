Council leader denies bid has been rejected for Peterborough United ground but ‘talks continue’

An offer from Peterborough United to buy back its ground has not been rejected, according to the city council leader.

Cllr John Holdich was responding to a claim from Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony on Twitter that the council had turned down an “excellent offer” for the ABAX Stadium.

Cllr Holdich told the Peterborough Telegraph this morning (Tuesday, January 16): “It is true we are talking to the club but no firm offer has been received or turned down. Talks continue.”

Peterborough City Council bought the stadium and surrounding land for £8 million from Peterborough United Holdings Limited (PUHL) in 2010, a deal which was widely welcomed as it secured Posh’s future.

PUHL had previously bought the ground from Peter Boizot in 2003.

Mr MacAnthony has been very keen to buy the ground back, particularly as the Peterborough Telegraph stated in 2013 that the club was paying £500,000 a year rent.

Asked last night on Twitter if the club was any closer to buying back the stadium, in London Road, he replied: “I made an excellent offer but it was turned down. More on that later in week.”

