Competition for Peterborough United transfer target hots up

Peterborough United face stiff competition in the race to sign highly-rated Oldham Athletic centre-back George Edmundson.

It’s emerged today (June 15) that League One rivals Portsmouth have had a £600K bid for the 21 year-old accepted by The Latics. It was reported earlier in the week Posh had also had bid £600k for a player also wanted by Scottish League side Rangers.

Hull, Reading, Wigan and Sunderland have also been linked with a move for Edmundson who has a year of his Oldham contract to run, but who has aksed for a transfer.

Posh, who have yet to confirm their interest, could see Edmundson as the perfect partner for experienced centre-back Mark Beevers who moved to London Road from Bolton last month.