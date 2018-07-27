Club legend joins Peterborough United’s backroom staff

One of Peterborough United’s homegrown stars of the past has been appointed club kitman for the 2018-19 season.

Trevor Quow has operated in the post during the club’s pre-season friendlies. He used to play for Posh boss Steve Evans at Stamford AFC and Boston United.

Trevor Quow in action for Posh.

Quow was a talented midfielder who played for one of the best Posh youth teams in the club’s history in the mid 1970s alongside the likes of Micky Gynn.

The local lad progressed to the first-team making his debut aged 17 in 1978 and going on to make 234 appearnces in an eight year career blighted by two broken legs. Quow scored 22 goals for Posh.

Evans said: “It was an honour to find a job for Trevor who is a Posh legend and a great bloke.

“He’s Posh through and through and he spends all day, every day with a great big smile on his face.”

Last season’s kitman Dan Wood will move to another post in the club.