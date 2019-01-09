CHELSEA U21s v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Tough test for Posh at Stamford Bridge

Have your say

Peterborough United travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea Under 21s in a third round Checkatrade Trophy tie tonight (January 9, 7pm kick off).

It will be a tough examination for Posh against a team that reached the semi-final of the competition last season.

Posh will be without suspended skipper Alex Woodyard and recent on-loan signings Ben White and Kyle Dempsey who are both cup-tied. Marcus Maddison is available after missing Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough because of suspension.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.