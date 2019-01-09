CHELSEA U21s v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Tomlin starts as Posh name an attacking line-up and midfielder linked with Lincoln move

Have your say

Lee Tomlin makes his second debut for the club as Peterborough United have selected an attacking line-up for their third round Checkatrade Trophy tie at Stamford Bridge tonight (January 9, 7pm kick-off).

Tomlin confirmed his return to Posh on loan from Premier League Cardiff City yesterday. He is expected to play in a trio of attacking players alongside wingers Marcus Maddison and Siriki Dembele behind sole striker Ivan Toney.

Joe Ward reverts to right-back with Jason Naismith, who will skipper the side, remaining as a centre-back. There is a change of goalkeeper as Aaron Chapman replaces Conor O’Malley. Summer signing Midfielder Mark O’Hara has been left out of the matchday squad amid reports he is a transfer target for League Two leaders Lincoln City.

On-loan striker Jason Cummings is also absent from the squad.

It will be a tough examination for Posh against a team that reached the semi-final of the competition last season.

Posh are without suspended skipper Alex Woodyard and recent on-loan signings Ben White and Kyle Dempsey who are both cup-tied.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Joe Ward, Danial Lafferty, Jason Naismith, Ryan Tafazolli, Louis Reed, Callum Cooke, Marcus Maddison, Lee Tomlin, Siriki Dembele, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Darren Lyon, Rhys Bennett, Tyler Denton, George Cooper, Matt Godden, Matt Stevens.

Chelsea Under 21s: Jamie Cumming, Ike Ugbo, Joshua Grant, Joseph Colley, Richard Nartey, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guehi, Juan Costillo, George McEachran, Martell Taylor-Crossdale, Billy Gilmour. Substitutes: Charlie Brown, Daishwan Lavinier, Karlo Ziger, Tino Anjorin, Ian Maatsen, Clinton Mola.

Referee: John Busby.

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.