CHECKATRADE TROPHY: Peterborough United draw Imps in the quarter-final

Peterborough United will travel to League Two promotion contenders Lincoln City in the quarter finals of the Checkatrade Trophy.
Tonight’s (January 11) draw sent Posh to Sincil Bank for a reunion with former players Harry Anderson and Michael Bostwick,
Posh have not played at Lincoln in a competitive fixture since October 2007 when a League Two game finished 1-1.
Posh have not met Lincoln in a knockout competition since the 19956-1957 FA Cup. Posh won that tie 5-4 at Sincil Bank.
Posh have been installed as favourites for the competition following a third round penalty shootout win at Luton Town on Tuesday (January 9).
Full quarter-final draw: Lincoln v Posh, Shrewsbury v Oldham or Leicester City Under 21s, Chelsea Under 21s v Oxford, Yeovil v Fleetwood.
The ties will take place week commencing January 22.