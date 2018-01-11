CHECKATRADE TROPHY: Peterborough United desperate for a home draw

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann is desperate for a home tie in tonight’s (January 11) Checkatrade Trophy quarter final draw.

Posh have been installed as favourites for the competition following a third round penalty shootout win at Luton Town on Tuesday (January 9).

McCann said: “We want a home tie in the next round, but there are still a few possible long journeys we could get (Yeovil and Fleetwood are among the possible opponents).

“We have travelled a lot in recent weeks and we have played a lot of games, so I hope the players are rewarded for the good shift they have put in with a home game.”

The draw takes place live on the Sky Football Channel at approximately 4.15pm.