CHARITY QUIZ: Come and meet Peterborough United stars past and present

Peterborough United stars past and present will be in attendance at the annual Free Kicks Foundation quiz later this month.

Ex-Posh men George Boyd and Charlie Lee have confirmed their presence at the Caroline Hand Executive Suite at the ABAX Stadium on Sunday, March 25 (1pm). Current players Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor and Danny Lloyd will also be in attendance, as long as training commitments allow.

Last year's Free Kicks Foundation quiz winners.

The afternoon, sponsored by Posh Fish and Chips, will also include a Q & A with the players and video compilations of their time at the club. Sam Edwards from BBC Radio Cambridgeshire will be our host alongside Peterborough Independent Supporters Association (PISA) chairman Adi Mowles who will compere an auction of Posh memorabilia.

The teams will be competing for the Andy Mills Trophy. Andy, who sadly passed away last November, was a regular participant and winner of previous quiz nights.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £7.50 for Under 12s and will include a choice of fish, sausage or vegetarian option with chips.

If you would like to book a table (4-6 per team) please via email enquiries@freekicksfoundation.org or via our Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Over 125 people have so far entered.

Free Kicks Foundation chief Steve Thorpe was this week nominated for a ‘sports civic award’. Free Kicks Foundation offer days at football matches for under-privileged children.