Chance to meet, and compete against, your Peterborough United heroes at the club’s open day

Peterborough United are holding an open training session at the ABAX Stadium on Thursday (December 20, 11am-2pm).

It’s free admission for supporters who can watch the first-team squad train before they play a short 11 v 11 game against the club’s youth league.

The squad will then head to the Caroline Hand Executive Suite for an autograph-signing session. Fans can also have photographs taken with the players.

Ten youngsters will then be selected to take part in a penalty shootout competition against first-team goalkeepers Aaron Chapman and Conor O’Malley.

Posh manager Steve Evans is the man behind the plan. He said: “A lot of youngsters across the Peterborough area break up for Christmas on Wednesday so it was the perfect opportunity for us to put on an open training session where supporters can come and watch and afterwards spend some time with the players.

“It is a bit of a festive treat and hopefully we will see a large number of supporters come down to the stadium. I know at this time of the year parents sometimes have a challenge to keep their children entertained so hopefully this event can help.”

The Ticket Office and Club Shop will be open from 9am until 5pm on the day.