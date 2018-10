Have your say

Peterborough United seek to extend their fantastic away record in League One when visiting Burton Albion today (October 27).

Posh have won six and drawn one of their seven away matches and sit second in the table, but Burton are on a three-game unbeaten run so will be tough opponents.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.