BURTON ALBION v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh make three changes to a winning side

Have your say

Peterborough United have made three changes to the side that beat Fleetwood in their last outing for today’s League One game at Burton Albion (October 27).

In come top scorer Matt Godden, right-back Jason Naismith and left-back Tyler Denton in place of Jamie Walker, Marcus Maddison and Colin Daniel. Daniel is suspended enabling Denton to make his League One debut for Posh. The Leeds loanee hasn’t played a Football League match since December.

Maddison and Walker drop to the substitutes’ bench. Joe Ward will move forward from right-back to right wing.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naimsith, Tyler Denton, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Siriki Dembele, Joe Ward, Ivan Toney, Matt Godden. Substitutes: Marcus Maddison, Mark Tyler, Jason Cummings, Darren Lyon, Mark O’Hara, Jamie Walker, George Cooper.

Burton: Bradley Collins, John Brayford, Jamie Allen, Kyle McFadzean, Reece Hutchinson, Stephen Quinn, Will Miller, Jake Hesketh, Liam Boyce, Devante Cole, Lucas Akins. Substitutes: Dimitar Evtimov, Jake Buxton, Scott Fraser, Joe Sbarra, David Templeton, Ben Fox, Elliott Hodge.

Referee: Graham Salisbury.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.