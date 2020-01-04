Burnley boss pleased with professional display against a dangerous Peterborough United side

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was pleased with a ‘professional’ performance after his side eased to a 4-2 FA Cup win over Peterborough United at Turf Moor today (January 4).

Dyche felt Burnley dealt with the obvious threat of the Posh forwards claiming the two goals scored by the visitors followed mistakes by his own defenders.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson greets Burnley boss Sean Dyche before the match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Both Posh and Burnley started the match on the back of three straight defeats, but Dyche still made eight changes to his starting line-up.

Dyche told the Burnley Express: “The win wasn’t badly needed, every win is needed, no more than any other, but it was a good performance, very professional.

“I thought we put out a strong side, which we tend to do, but it hasn’t always worked as we haven’t always performed.

“But we spoke in the week about the mentality going into the game, and it was on show today. It was excellent, with some very good performances in a tricky tie.

“They are a good side. They’ve had a tough Christmas themselves, but they’ve been going well and they are a threat going forward, as they showed at varying times, but we dealt with a lot of it, and they earned two goals out of possible mistakes from us.

“But overall I thought it was a very professional and confident performance.”

Burnley were 3-0 up after 24 minutes and, after Ivan Toney pulled a goal back before the break, the hosts eased into a 4-1 lead early in the second-half meaning a goal for Posh subtitute Ricky-Jade Jones was a mere consolation.