BROMLEY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Three changes for Posh as Cooper comes in from the cold

Peterborough United midfielder George Cooper starts his first match since September 4 in today’s first round FA Cup tie at National League Bromley (November 10).

Cooper takes the place of Siriki Dembele as one of two wide players in a 4-4-2 formation. Cooper has seen 10 minutes of first team action since starting the Checkatrade Trophy game at MK Dons.

Striker Jason Cummings and central midfielder Mark O’Hara are also recalled to the starting line-up in place of Ivan Toney and Louis Reed who drop down to the substitutes’ bench.

Bromley have never beaten a Football League side in the FA Cup. There are 58 places between the sides on the Football League ladder, but Posh won’t be taking the game lightly, especially as it will take place on an artificial pitch.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Joe Ward, George Cooper, Jason Cummings, Matt Godden. Substitutes: Ivan Toney, Conor O’Malley, Marcus Maddison, Louis Reed, Seb Bassong, Siriki Dembele, Jamie Walker.

Bromley: David Gregory, Brindley, Jack Holland, Roger Johnson, Sam Wood, Marc-Anthony Okoye, Frankie Sutherland, Frankie Raymond, George Porter, Adam Mekki, Omar Bugiel. Substitutes: Alan Dunne, Jake Goodman, John Goddard, Paul Rooney, Joe Quigley, Billy Craske, Tareq Najia.

Referee: Kevin Johnson

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.