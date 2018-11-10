BROMLEY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh aim to avoid a giant killing

Have your say

Peterborough United travel to National League side Bromley for a first round FA Cup tie today (November 10, 3pm).

There are 58 places between the sides on the Football League ladder, but Posh won’t be taking the game lightly, especially as it will take place on an artificial pitch.

Striker Jason Cummings is pushing hard for a recall to the Posh starting line-up after an impressive goal-scoring display for the reserves earlier this week.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

