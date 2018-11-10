BROMLEY 1, PETERBOROUGH UNITED 3: Godden double enables Posh to overcome a first-half scare in the FA Cup

Peterborough United survived a first-half scare before easing to a 3-1 FA Cup first round win at National League Bromley today (November 10). (November 10).

The hosts took the lead five minutes before the break through Roger Johnson, but lost Frankie Raymond to a red card just before the break and just before Matt Godden equalised.

Posh promptly cruised through the second half, taking the lead through Godden 10 minutes after the break and extending it five minutes from time through the outstanding Joe Ward.

After 40 minutes of gentle sparring the tie exploded into life.

Bromley had started slowly, but had been dominating the game for several minutes when they opened the scoring in the 40th minute following an error from Posh ‘keeper Aaron Chapman.

The home side had clearly developed several free kick routines designed to cause problems, although a giant goalkeeper missing a deep cross enabling veteran centre-back Johnson to head into an empty net probably wasn’t among them.

Then a poor piece of ill discipline from home player Raymond at the start of time added on at the end of the first time changed the mood remarkably. Raymond conceded a free kick for a foul on George Cooper and then appeared to thrust his elbow into the Posh man’s head forcing referee Kevin Johnson to issue a straight red card.

And further punishment followed. Cooper’s free kick was cleared, but returned by Alex Woodyard. Godden was completely free in the penalty area as he accepted the ball, but his fierce volley was an excellent finish.

Cooper had been selected for his first start since September 4 and was prominent early on, drifting in from his wing and unleashing a couple of shots from long range which were deflected wide.

Jason Cummings and Mark O’Hara were also recalled and the former sent Ward scurrying away down the left win on 15 minutes. Inexplicably Ward moved away goal before trying and failing to find Godden.

Ward did rather better a few minutes later when wriggling into the penalty and and finding Godden. This time the striker’s touch let him down.

Posh dominated the early stages without finding enough space in which to create and the longer the half progressed the more positive Bromley became.

They almost took the lead in the 31st minute when a deep cross caused problems. Omar Bugiel pounced, beat Chapman with a low drive, but Jason Naismith took up a great position to clear off the line.

Bromley created a couple of promising moments early in the second half before the extra man started to tell.

Ward enjoyed a terrific few minutes, beating men and whipping a couple of good crosses in. From one Cooper should have done better than head straight at a defender from eight yards.

But Posh were not to be denied for long. Naismith sent in a right wing cross that Godden swept home on the half volley.

Naismith was then denied by a fine save from Bromley ‘keeper David Gregory from a thumping 20 yard strike.

Ward then struck the crossbar with a superb strike from 25 yards.

Posh were on cruise control for the final quarter of the game but exploded into life to score a third goal five minutes from time.

Ward won a tackle 25 yards from his own goal, slipped the ball to Cummings who checked, squared to Tyler Denton whose first time pass freed Ward who hadn’t stopped running.

His finish was clinical and proved a fitting epitaph to a man-of-the-match performance.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Joe Ward, George Cooper (sub Siriki Dembele, 74 mins), Jason Cummings (sub Ivan Toney, 86 mins), Matt Godden (sub Louis Reed, 90 + 3 mins).

Unused substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Marcus Maddison, Seb Bassong, Jamie Walker.

Bromley: David Gregory, Brindley, Jack Holland, Roger Johnson, Sam Wood, Marc-Anthony Okoye (sub Billy Craske, 76 ,mins), Frankie Sutherland, Frankie Raymond, George Porter, Adam Mekki (sub John Goddard, 68 mins), Omar Bugiel (sub Joe Quigley, 51 mins).

Unused substitutes: Alan Dunne, Jake Goodman,Paul Rooney, Tareq Najia.

Goals: Posh - Godden (45 + 2 mins & 56 mins), Ward (85 mins).

Bromley - Johnson (40 mins).

Sending off: Bromley - Raymond (violent conduct).

Cautions - Johnson (dissent).

Referee: Kevin Johnson 7

Attendance: 3,107 (594 Posh).

