BRISTOL ROVERS v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Maddison axed at start of Fergie’s latest reign

New Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has axed Marcus Maddison from the starting line-up for tonight’s (January 29, 7.45pm kick off) League One game at lowly Bristol Rovers.

Louis Reed is also dropped to the substitutes’ bench with skipper Alex Woodyard and Callum Cooke coming into the side.

Former Posh striker Tom Nichols starts for Rovers.

A win would move sixth-placed Posh five points clear of the chasing pack.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Rhys Bennett, Ben White, Alex Woodyard, Callum Cooke, Kyle Dempsey, Lee Tomlin, Ivan Toney, Matt Godden. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Marcus Maddison, Louis Reed, Joe Ward, George Cooper, Matt Stevens, Siriki Dembele.

Rovers: Jack Bonham, Joe Partington, Tom Lockyer, Tony Craig, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Liam Sercombe, Ollie Clarke, Chris Lines, Alex Rodman, Tom Nichols, Gavin Reilly. Substitutes: Adam Smith, Gabriel Osho, James Clarke, Ed Upson, Sam Matthews, Stefan Payne, Alex Jakubiak.

Referee: Lee Collins.

Alan Swann is at the Memorial Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.