Bring it on! Out-of-form Peterborough United are relishing the battle ahead

‘Bring it on!’ That’s the defiant message from inside the Posh camp as they approach what could be a season-defining stage of their promotion campaign.

Posh have suffered an alarming slide down the League One table after picking up just two points from their last five matches.

They travel to lowly AFC Wimbledon on Saturday (January 18) and then four of their next five matches are against teams challenging for promotion.

It’s a daunting prospect given current form, but the experienced heads in the Posh dressing room have been preaching the benefits of relaxing rather than worrying.

“Myself and Mark Beevers have won promotion from League One before,” midfielder George Boyd stated. “And we know how important it is that everyone just relaxes and stays as calm as possible.

“There is no point in worrying. There is no point in going on social media as it’s not going to be nice on there.

“All we can do is keep doing the right things in training every day and that will then transfer on to the pitch as the ability is there.

“No-one wants success more than us in the dressing room and although we have dropped down a few places we are still very close to the top.

“There are still 19 games to go which is plenty and most of the promotion-chasing teams still have to come to us. Bring it on is what I say.

“These are the games we all want to play in.

“We have some important games coming up now. Wimbledon has become a must-win match for us and then we have a run of matches against some top teams.

“We all know one win will set us off on a winning run again, but we need to get it quickly.

“If we do string two or three wins together we will shoot back up the table.”

After Wimbledon, Posh face top sides Wycombe (home, January 21), Rotherham (home, January 25), Ipswich (away, February 1) and Oxford (home, February 8) in quick succession.

Posh also travel to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, January 28, in the middle of that run of tough fixtures against four of the current top five.

A fit and firing Boyd would be handy in the biggest matches.

The 34 year-old has yet to score in 20 appearances since his return to London Road in the summer.

Boyd only recently returned to the squad following a six-week absence because of injury.

“I feel I’m coming up to full match fitness again,” Boyd added. “Christmas is tough as you just play and there’s no time to train

“The game at Burnley in the FA Cup was the best I’ve felt fitness-wise all season.

“Last Saturday was tough again, but I’m putting the work in.”