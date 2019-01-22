‘Brilliant’ Peterborough United should have won comfortably says Steve Evans after Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Portsmouth

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans felt for his players after a ‘brilliant’ performance ended in defeat at Portsmouth tonight (January 22).

Posh went down to an 85th minute goal in their Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final at Fratton Park after dominating the second-half.

To compound a poor night for Posh, centre-back Ryan Tafazolli learnt that his appeal against a red card at Luton at the weekend had been rejected. He will now miss the League One matches against Charlton, Bristol Rovers and Plymouth.

“I feel for the players,” Evans stated. “I have too often this season had to explain away poor performances, but that wasn’t the case tonight.

“We were outstanding in the second-half in particular. It was a brilliant performance, one of the best we’ve produced this season.

“We dominated the ball. We didn’t always make the right decision in the final third, but we had enough chances to win comfortably.

“We played some lovely passing football. Our movement was good. Some of the play between the lines was exciting to watch and how we didn’t score when the ball was flying around their penalty area is beyond me.

“And then Portsmouth broke down the other end and scored from a corner when one of our lads didn’t do his job.

“With luck like that Portsmouth will probably go on and win the competition.

“I wanted to win it, but good luck to Portsmouth.

“George Cooper ran the game in the second-half and we got a good 70 minutes into Lee Tomlin which he needed.

“I picked a strong team. Some of the senior players wanted to play after the Luton game and credit to them for that.

“Ryan’s appeal has been turned down. It’s not a surprise and he will now miss three games.”