Brilliant individual performances see Peterborough United through to the third round of the FA Cup

There were a couple of brilliant individual performances in Peterborough United’s FA Cup win at Bradford City tonight (December 11).

Ivan Toney claimed a superb hat-trick, but he was arguably overshadowed by wideman Marcus Maddison before goalkeeper Conor O’Malley saved three penalties in a shootout to book a third round tie at Middlesbrough in the new year,

Ratings key: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Conor O’Malley: It looked like being a night to forget for the back-up goalkeeper. Bad error for City’s first goal and didn’t deal with a deep corner for the fourth goal, but my he stood tall with three penalty saves in the shootout 6

Joe Ward: There is a risk involved in playing him at right-back in an away game, but he was still running strong at the end of two hours. Impressive engine 6

Colin Daniel: Some good and bad moments from the full-back. He’s not great in the air for such a big bloke 5

Rhys Bennett: Looked unsettled by the speed and graft of the City forward players. Kept plugging away, but most unconvincing 5

Ryan Tafazolli: Rarely seen him look so shaky for 85 minutes, but he was dominant in extra time 5

Alex Woodyard: Couldn’t get anywhere near Jack Payne, but he was another still to be running hard through extra time 5

Mark O’Hara: Worked hard, but rarely seen on the ball. His height comes in handy at offensive and defensive set pieces, but he couldn’t protect a struggling back four in open play 5

Marcus Maddison: A brilliant display from the wing wizard. Great quality, two assists and a goal and amazing fitness levels. Outclassed anyone who tried to mark him 9.5

Siriki Dembele: Did well for Maddison’s goal and was an intermittent threat until he was surprisingly substituted midway through the second half after failing to track his man for the third City goal 7

Ivan Toney: Stunning display from the £600k striker. A brilliant first goal from near to the halfway line and two fine headed goals. Virtually unplayable all night 9

Jason Cummings: Quiet, but not for a lack of effort. Substituted midway through the second half 5

Substitutes

Matt Godden: (for Cummings, 64 mins)

George Cooper: (for Dembele, 64 mins).

Jamie Walker: (for O’Hara, 79 mins) Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

Louis Reed: (not used).

Jason Naismith: (not used).