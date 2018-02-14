BREAKING NEWS: The Peterborough United early birds will catch the worm

Have your say

It will pay to buy your Peterborough United season ticket early for the 2018/19 season.

Posh have pegged prices at the 2017/18 rate for tickets bought from April 1. This will be the case even if Posh are playing in the Championship next season.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has introduced a competitive pricing policy for the 2018/19 season tickets.

But there are now three ‘early bird’ price ranges offering savings of up to £20 for adults, seniors (over 60), under 22s and under 18s compared to last year.

Posh have also included two typical ‘payday dates’ in their early bird discount period.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Monday, February 19 from www.theposhtickets.com, from Ticketmaster on 0844 847 1934 or from the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

The first discount period ends at midnight on March 3.

Posh are also planning no changes to matchday admission prices.

A letter from Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been sent out to all existing seasons ticket holders.

It reads: “I would like to start by thanking you for your continued support of the football club through the purchase of your season ticket.

“You are very much a part of the hardcore support, which we’re working very hard to increase.

“As owner and chairman of the football club, I’m doing everything I can to try and get this wonderful club back into the Championship and have demonstrated my commitment by strengthening the squad and keeping hold of our key players.

“We’ve listened to some of the feedback and discussed season tickets with the three supporters’ groups and something that was considered important was to allow supporters two paydays in the early bird period.

“It was also imperative that we continued to offer savings to our loyal season ticket holders and I’m pleased to announce an extra saving if you commit a little earlier.

“As a current season ticket holder, I am sure you understand the need to increase attendances at the ABAX Stadium and would like to share with you our 2018/19 season ticket plan.

“As part of our commitment to try and entice new season ticket holders, we will extend that saving a little longer to the end of March.

“Whilst knowing we can’t please all of the people, all of the time, we are making decisions with the long term future of the football club at heart.

“Everybody is well aware that I have been in negotiations to purchase the stadium.”

Posh have 3,500 season ticket holders currently.

POSH PRICE LIST

London Road terrace

Price class/Until March 4/Until March 18/Until March 31/From April 1

Adults/£299/£309/£319/£341 (Between £13 & £15.17per match)

Seniors (60+)/£209/£219/£229/£259 (Betw £9.09 & £11.26 per match)

Under 22s/£149/£159/£169/£199 (Between £6.48 & £8.65 per match)

Under 18s/£69/£79/£89/£119 (Between £3 & £5.17 per match).

Seating (North Stand, BGL South Family Stand, Motorpoint Stand).

Adults/£379/£389/£399/£429 (Between £16.48 & £18.65 per match)

Seniors (60+)/£279/£289/£299/£329 (Between £12.13 & £14.30 per match).

Under 23s/£219/£229/£239/£269 (Between £9.52 & £11.70 per match

Under 18s/£79/£89/£99/£129 (Between £3.43 & £5.61 per match).

Under 12s/£49/£49/£49/£79 (Between £2.13 & £3.43 per match)

Under 7s/£9/£9/£9/£9 (39p a match).

CAROLINE HAND EXECUTIVE SUITE

Adults/£679/£689/£699/£739 (Between £29.52 & £23.87 per match)

Concessions/£489/£499/£509/£549 (Between £21.86 & £23.87 per match)