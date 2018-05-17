BREAKING NEWS: Star of the past returns to Peterborough United

Matthew ‘Mushy’ Etherington is back at Peterborough United.

The youngest player in Posh history was today (May 17) unveiled as the club’s new under 18 manager, a post held by another old favourite David Farrell for most of last season.

Matthew Etherington playing for West Ham.

Current Posh director of football Barry Fry handed Etherington his Football League debut as a 15 year-old in the final game of the 1996-97 Division Two season at Brentford before he had signed his first professional contract. The left-winger was a schoolboy in the city at Deacon’s at the time.

He went on to make 59 Posh appearances, scoring six goals, before he was sold to Premier League Spurs in December 1999 for £500,000.

Etherington went on to enjoy a decent career at Stoke and West Ham as well as at White Hart Lane. He made 493 career appearances, scoring 43 goals. He won caps at every England level from under 16s to under 21s.

Etherington is due to complete his A licence coaching badge this summer. He will be assisted next season by Sam Darlow, who ran the team when Farrell left towards the end of last season.

Posh Academy Director Nick Sheppard said: “There were some strong candidates, but Matthew stood out. It stood out how much he really loves this club.”

Posh first team boss Steve Evans said: “It was massively important to me that we brought someone into this under 18s manager role that understood what this football club is about and understood what we were trying to do. Matthew was right for the role.”

And Etherington added: “It is a huge opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am really hungry and excited to do well and give something back to the club that handed me my chance in the game.

Posh have also confirmed the formation on an under 23 team which will be used to give out-of-favour first team squad members plus those recovering from injury a run out alongside under 18 and under 16 players.