BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough United unveil their home kit for the 2018-19 season

Peterborough United have launched their home kit for the 2018-19 campaign.

It’s an all blue affair apart from a white trim at the top of the socks. The shirt costs £43 for adults and £32 for juniors with shorts priced at £20 for adults and £18 for juniors. The socks are priced at £8.

The kit is available to buy from the club shop and online at www.theposhonlinestore.com from 10am today (July 8) and the launch is part of a ‘fun day’ at the ABAX Stadium. Manager Steve Evans and summer signings Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Mark O’Hara, Louis Reed, Alex Woodyard and Matt Godden will be available to sign autographs.

A children’s entertainer (magic and balloon modelling from 10am until 2pm), a professional face painter (from 10am-2pm) and a DJ will be in action throughout the day

The Speed Kick machine and various other fanzone favourites will also be available all day as will refreshments.

The Posh Venue will be open and there well be competitions running all day with the chance to win the new shirt.